TEXT-S&P ratings - The State Administration of Railways Transport of Ukraine

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- The State Administration of Railways Transport of Ukrain 14-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Ukraine
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-May-2012 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================