TEXT-S&P ratings - Barry Callebaut Services N.V.

Dec 14 -

Ratings -- Barry Callebaut Services N.V. -------------------------- 14-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Dec-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

28-Feb-2003 BB+/-- BB+/--

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Barry Callebaut AG

Rating Rating Date

EUR350 mil 6.00% nts due 07/13/2017 BBB-/WatchN 13-Dec-2011

EUR250 mil 5.375% nts due 06/15/2021 BBB-/WatchN 13-Dec-2011

EUR600 mil revolving credit fac due 12/31/2016

bank ln BBB-/WatchN 13-Dec-2011