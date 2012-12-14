TEXT-S&P ratings - Barry Callebaut Services N.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Barry Callebaut Services N.V. -------------------------- 14-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Dec-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
28-Feb-2003 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Barry Callebaut AG
Rating Rating Date
EUR350 mil 6.00% nts due 07/13/2017 BBB-/WatchN 13-Dec-2011
EUR250 mil 5.375% nts due 06/15/2021 BBB-/WatchN 13-Dec-2011
EUR600 mil revolving credit fac due 12/31/2016
bank ln BBB-/WatchN 13-Dec-2011