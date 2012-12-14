TEXT-S&P ratings - Enterprise Networks Holdings B.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 -

Ratings -- Enterprise Networks Holdings B.V. ---------------------- 14-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Negative/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Communications

equipment, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Dec-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

18-Oct-2010 B-/-- B-/--

