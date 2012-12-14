TEXT-S&P summary: Statoil Forsikring AS

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Statoil Forsikring AS ------------------------- 14-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Norway

Local currency A+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Dec-2010 A+/-- --/--

27-Jul-2001 NR/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Statoil Forsikring AS (StaFor), the wholly owned, Norway-based captive subsidiary of oil and gas producer, Statoil ASA (Statoil; AA-/Stable/A-1+), qualifies as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ rating criteria. As the captive subsidiary of Statoil, however, it does not qualify under our criteria for the extra support that is afforded to Statoil as a government-related entity. In our opinion, there is a “moderately high” likelihood that the government of the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Statoil in the event of financial distress. We do not believe this extraordinary support would extend to the captive, and therefore StaFor is rated at a level commensurate with its parent’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP).

StaFor is regarded as an integral part of Statoil’s risk management strategy. It is the sole captive insurer of the Statoil group, and solely writes business emanating from the group. StaFor was established in 1985, to offer insurance cover worldwide to Statoil companies. In turn, StaFor remains wholly reliant on Statoil for the preservation of its competitive position and financial flexibility. Therefore, StaFor’s fortunes are inextricably linked to those of Statoil. In our opinion, StaFor’s capitalization is very strong, supporting its captive status according to our criteria, despite having a higher risk investment strategy.

Outlook

The stable outlook on StaFor reflects that on its parent. The SACP of the parent will determine the rating on StaFor for as long as StaFor continues to qualify as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor’s rating criteria.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004

-- Rating Captive Insurers, April 13, 2004