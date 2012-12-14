TEXT-S&P summary: OJSC Magnit

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 -

Summary analysis -- OJSC Magnit ----------------------------------- 14-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Manufacturing

industries, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Apr-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Russian retailer, OJSC Magnit, reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s “fair” business risk profile and “aggressive” financial risk profile. The company is the No. 2 food retailer in Russia in terms of revenues ($11.4 billion in 2011) and runs the largest network of discount grocery stores, hypermarkets, and cosmetic shops in the country.

Our assessment of Magnit’s financial risk profile takes into account its growth strategy, ambitious store rollout program, and sizable capital spending, which we believe will keep free operating cash flow significantly negative over the medium term. These factors are offset to some extent by the company’s relatively low financial leverage and the increase in share capital of about $470 million in 2011 to partly finance an investment program in 2012.

The company’s business risk profile reflects our view of its exposure to an expanding but highly cyclical emerging-market economy. Unlike many food retailers in developed markets, Magnit operates in a fragmented, increasingly competitive, and still emerging food retail market. These factors are partly offset by Magnit’s strong market position as Russia’s No. 2 food retailer, its leading market position in cities with fewer than 500,000 inhabitants, and its resilient profitability.

S&P base-case operating scenario

n our base-case assessment, we anticipate Magnit’s revenues will expand by about 33% in 2012, which is less than it has achieved historically (above 45% in 2010 and 2011). Our forecast for 2012 is in line with data for the 10 months ended Oct. 31, 2012, when Magnit’s revenue increased by about 33.3% in ruble terms, and by 24.5% in U.S. dollars, compared with the same period of the previous year. We expect some softening in sales growth over the next two years based on our expectation of weaker economic conditions, which could depress like-for-like sales, as well as increasing competition, with new store openings bringing less-pronounced sales growth.

Still, we believe that the company’s position in the fragmented and still-emerging Russian food retail market, where modern food retail formats have yet to gain market share (especially outside big cities), will provide Magnit with good growth potential. However, economic conditions in Russia could hamper the potential for revenue growth, in our opinion. This is in view of Russia’s high dependence on cyclical commodity prices and the net capital drain from Russia.

In the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2012, Magnit’s reported EBITDA margin increased to 10.25% from 7.2% in the comparable period of 2011, as a result of ongoing expansion, growth in its store network, and control of operating costs. Market share growth of 1.8% over the next two years appears to be a reasonable assumption, given the lack of strong competition in rural areas. Nevertheless, we anticipate increasing price competition from foreign competitors, especially in bigger cities. Consequently, we forecast an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 9% and 10% in 2012, but believe that profitability is likely to level off over the next two years, due to increasing competition.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case assessment, we forecast that funds from operations (FFO) to debt will decline to lower than 35% over the next two years as a result of capital spending and working capital investments. Capital expenditure of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion will be only partly funded by our expectation of more than $1 billion in FFO in 2013.

We view Magnit’s financial policy as aggressive, given its ambitious growth strategy. However, we note that the company supported this growth with a $470 million capital increase in 2011. By 2020, Magnit plans to operate about 13,000 convenience, cosmetic, and family stores (compared with 6,172 as of Oct. 31, 2012) and 500 hypermarkets (versus 109) throughout Russia and achieve a market share of 15%-17% compared with 4%-5% in 2011.

The related capital spending is likely to be financed mainly from operating cash flow and additional debt, according to management. We assume that the ratio of debt (after our adjustments) to EBITDA will increase above 2x in the next two years, due to the company’s investment program. However, we understand, that management aims to keep net debt to reported EBITDA below 2x in general and below 2.5x at all times. We plan to review the company’s investment plans and assess sustainability of the current positive momentum in its operating performance in the near term.

Liquidity

We assess Magnit’s liquidity as “adequate” as defined in our criteria. This is supported by our forecast that the company’s sources of liquidity, including operating cash flow, long-term committed liquidity lines, and cash on hand will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

As of Sept. 30, 2012, we estimate that the company had liquidity sources of more than $1.5 billion, including about:

-- $85.2 million in cash and cash equivalents (excluding $100 million in cash tied up in ongoing operations);

-- $325.3 million in long-term committed liquidity lines; and

-- Our forecast of $1 billion in operating cash flow in the year to Sept. 30, 2013.

We estimate Magnit’s liquidity needs in the year to Sept. 30, 2013, to be almost $845 million, comprising:

-- Nondiscretionary capital spending of about $420 million ($100 million in maintenance capital spending and about $320 million in committed capital spending);

-- Dividends of at least $67 million; and

-- Debt maturities of about $377 million.

Magnit has no material debt maturities until the third quarter of 2013 and, according to management, was in compliance with all covenants affecting its long-term committed liquidity lines, with adequate headroom. A longer track record of prudent liquidity management and the ability to secure necessary sources of funding for upcoming maturities and expansion will be important factors for the ratings in the future. We note that the company’s liquidity profile benefits from its relationships with several large foreign and state-owned banks.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Magnit’s adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain below 2.5x and adjusted FFO to debt will exceed 30% over the next two years. This is despite Magnit’s continued focus on growth and expansionary capital spending. Furthermore, the outlook reflects our expectation that Magnit’s resilient operational performance and stable operating cash flow generation will continue and that its liquidity profile will remain adequate.

We could consider a positive rating action if the company were to maintain adjusted debt to EBIDTA lower than 2x and FFO to debt higher than 35%, despite its aggressive growth strategy. A prerequisite for this is, however, that the company’s liquidity profile remain “adequate” under our criteria, in particular with regard to upcoming debt maturities in the second half of 2013.

The rating could come under pressure if we were to revise our assessment of Magnit’s liquidity profile to “less than adequate”. The rating could also come under pressure if debt to EBITDA were to approach 3.5x, if FFO to debt were to fall below 20%, or if profitability were to suffer, for example, as a result of increasing competition or an economic downturn resulting from a severe oil price shock.

