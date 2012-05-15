FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch U.S. SF snapshot: New RMBS issuance to rise modestly
May 15, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch U.S. SF snapshot: New RMBS issuance to rise modestly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 - Issuance of new U.S. RMBS will increase modestly for the remainder of 2012 though volume will be limited, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest US Structured Finance Snapshot.

Most of the new issuance for RMBS 2.0 will continue to come from REITs and conduit programs. What may also help improve the appeal of new RMBS issuance is that the few deals securitized since 2008 have performed exceptionally well from a credit standpoint.

That said, volume will remain subdued in 2012 in large part due to the lack of meaningful progress on housing finance reform. GSE loan limits remain well above pre-crisis thresholds, meaning that the US government will continue to dominate mortgage finance for the foreseeable future.

Lingering regulatory issues such as qualified residential mortgages and risk retention also hover over the RMBS market. Outstanding rules have the potential to render RMBS securitization a less economically viable financing vehicle. As a result, many banks will continue to stay on the sidelines until there is greater clarity.

Fitch’s quarterly Snapshot provides a detailed analysis of developments in the structured finance sector was created in response to investor requests for high quality, transparent and timely research and ratings analysis. This report covers the US region, with a separate report covering EMEA structured finance available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’. The US Snapshot is also available by clicking on the link at the end of the press release.

