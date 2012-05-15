TEXT-S&P affrms then drops Hawaii Medical Service Assoc 'A-' rtgs

HMSA’s operating performance continued to improve in 2011. It generated $43 million in net income, producing a return on revenue (ROR) of 2.1%, compared with the breakeven results achieved in 2010. The improved performance reflected a continued moderation of medical cost trends during the year, as well as expense management measures taken by the company. Good operating results have continued into 2012, with the company producing $11 million (1.6% ROR) in pretax GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net income during the first quarter of 2012, compared with the $9 million (1.4% ROR) generated in first-quarter 2011. HMSA’s statutory capitalization continues to be strong, increasing 4% during 2011 to $406 million, primarily because of the statutory earnings generated during the year.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflected our expectation that HMSA will maintain its strong competitive position, enabling it to continue generating good financial performance and to maintain strong capitalization.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Hawaii Medical Service Assoc.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A-/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A-/Stable/--

Ratings Withdrawn

To From

Hawaii Medical Service Assoc.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency NR A-/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency NR A-/Stable/--