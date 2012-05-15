TEXT-S&P summary: Equifax Inc.

Equifax is a leading provider of consumer and commercial information worldwide. Its satisfactory business risk profile reflects its expertise in managing comprehensive credit files and demographic databases, entrenched market position, good product and geographic diversity, and consistent profitability.

Equifax’s revenues for the last 12 months ended March 31, 2012 increased to over $2 billion, an increase of about 7.4% over the prior-year period. Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2012 were $522.7 million, an 11% year-over-year increase (15% when adjusted for the May 2011 deconsolidation of its Brazilian business). The company experienced growth across all major business segments and geographies in the past two quarters. We expect that somewhat stronger business conditions and new product initiatives will result in mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth over the near term. Furthermore, despite a revenue mix shift to lower margin segments (International and TALX), we expect Equifax’s product diversity and cost management to help maintain adjusted EBITDA margins in the low-30% area. Margins improved by about 100 basis points (bps) over the past year, as increased operating leverage was only partially offset by lower margin business growth and investments in product development. However, growth over the near term remains vulnerable to potential deterioration in global economic conditions and longer term, increasing financial regulations could impair credit market conditions and introduce increased costs for the company, thereby impeding revenue and margin growth.

We designate Equifax’s financial risk profile as intermediate. Adjusted debt to EBTIDA was 1.7x at March 31, 2012, down slightly from 1.9x a year ago. We expect the company to maintain leverage under 2x over the near term, absent any potential need to partially finance the expiring CSC put with debt. Consistent profitability, moderate capital expenditures and minimal working capital requirements, and a relatively small dividend should enable Equifax to achieve discretionary cash flow in excess of $300 million per year. We believe that cash flow will be deployed evenly for modest acquisitions and share repurchases.

Liquidity

We view the company’s liquidity as adequate, which translates into a short-term credit rating of ‘A-2’. We believe that cash sources are likely to comfortably exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include cash and short-term investment balances of $132.7 million as of March 31, 2012, an approximately fully available $500 million revolving credit facility, and expected funds from operations of around $500 million over the near term. We expect uses to include capital investments of close to $100 million and annual dividends between $90 million and $100 million. Potential acquisitions are likely to be moderate in size and not materially impact Equifax’s leverage profile, and we expect common stock repurchases to be funded from discretionary cash flow only.

The company does not have any material debt maturities until 2014, when its $275 million 4.45% notes mature and any remaining outstandings under its 7.34% notes come due. The company also has ample headroom under its one financial maintenance covenant, a maximum leverage ratio. This ratio was 1.51x on March 31, 2012, versus a required ratio of 3.5x.

However, the company is exposed to a potentially large liquidity event within the next year. CSC has an option, which expires in July 2013, to put its credit reporting business to Equifax. CSC controls the timing of the option (Equifax would receive six-months’ notice) and, by Equifax’s estimate, as of Dec. 31, 2011, the price could be between $650 million and $750 million. We will evaluate the potential impact on Equifax’s ratings if and when CSC elects to exercise its put. However, Equifax could moderate the potential effect of a transaction with CSC through further leverage reduction, suspension of share repurchases and acquisitions, sustained EBITDA growth, and the incremental EBITDA it will obtain from the ownership of CSC’s credit reporting business.

Outlook

Equifax’s stable outlook is supported by a strong market position, a large recurring revenue base, and conservative financial policies. An upgrade is limited over the near term by persistent uncertain global economic conditions that could result in a reversal of recent operating trends, and the potential for the CSC put to temporarily weaken the company’s financial profile.

We could downgrade the company if the CSC put or aggressive debt-financed acquisition and/or share repurchase activity leads to sustained leverage in excess of 2.5x.

