TEXT-S&P Ratings - Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Ratings - Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC ---------------------- 15-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Oklahoma

Primary SIC: Oil and gas field

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 165258

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-May-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

26-Apr-2012 BB/-- BB/--

19-Oct-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$650 mil 6.625% nts due 11/15/2019 BB- 15-May-2012

