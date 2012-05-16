TEXT-Fitch SF snapshot:Scaling refinancing wall to be toughest for EMEA CMBS & CLOs

May 16 - The inability to refinance loans before they mature will become a more acute risk across many financial markets in the coming months, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest Structured Finance Snapshot.

Refinancing risk is most palpable for CMBS, with Europe an area of particular concern. The pace of loan maturities for European CMBS will accelerate through 2014 and reach a crescendo by 2016. Not helping matters is that only 27% of European CMBS loans have been repaid before they mature. The remaining loans have had to be resolved through maturity extensions or workouts, a pattern that will intensify.

Peak loan maturities also await European CLOs from 2014-2016. Some loans have been able to avert default by extending loan maturities. However, the credit profile of the remaining credits within European CLO portfolios has deteriorated. While US CLOs also face refinancing risk, leveraged loan and high-yield bond issuance has been stronger, which has pushed back refinancing risk to some extent.

The sectors most immune to refinancing risk are RMBS and ABS. This is primarily because the granularity of RMBS and ABS deals will spread maturities out over the next several years.

Fitch's quarterly Snapshot provides a detailed analysis of developments in the structured finance sector was created in response to investor requests for high quality, transparent and timely research and ratings analysis.

