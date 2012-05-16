FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Sompo Japan Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.
May 16, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Sompo Japan Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Sompo Japan Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. ---- 16-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Financial Strength Rating History:

22-Feb-2012 A+

14-Nov-2008 AA-

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Hong Kong-based Sompo Japan Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. (SJHK) reflects the unconditional guarantee of policy obligations provided to the entity by Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (Sompo Japan; A+/Stable/--), part of the NKSJ group. SJHK is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Japan.

This explicit support agreement meets the guarantee criteria of Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. We expect Sompo Japan to ensure that claims made by SJHK policyholders are paid, and as a consequence, the rating on SJHK will move in tandem with those on Sompo Japan.

SJHK was set up in September 2008, in effect changing its name from William S. T. Lee Insurance Co. Ltd., the general agent that had been carrying out the primary insurance underwriting of Sompo Japan’s Hong Kong branch. Currently, approximately 46% of SJHK’s insurance portfolio involves Japan-owned risk, where a relationship exists between the insured party’s Japanese parent and Sompo Japan.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the rating on SJHK reflects that on its guarantor, Sompo Japan. The rating or outlook on SJHK would only move in tandem with a change in the rating or outlook on Sompo Japan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
