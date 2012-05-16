FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Lecta S.A.
#Basic Materials
May 16, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Lecta S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Lecta S.A. ------------------------------------ 16-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Converted paper

products, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Oct-2007 B+/B B+/B

29-Jan-2007 BB-/B BB-/B

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Luxembourg-registered paper producer Lecta S.A. reflect our view of the company’s “fair” business risk profile and “aggressive” financial risk profile. They also reflect the company’s exposure to the cyclical, competitive, and challenging European coated woodfree (CWF) paper market and its limited integration in pulp. We consider these weaknesses to be partly offset by a good market position--including major cost advantages derived from the company’s proximity to key end-markets--access to a modern, flexible asset base, and a focused business and financial strategy. In addition, we view Lecta’s strong liquidity position as a key supportive factor for the ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
