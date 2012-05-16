TEXT-S&P raises rtgs on Autoliv Inc. sr nts to 'BBB+'

The affirmation of our issuer credit ratings on Autoliv Inc., the parent company of the Sweden-based Autoliv group, reflects our view of the company’s leading market position in auto safety products, principally seat belts and air bags. The Autoliv group supplies leading global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and has a stronger and more diverse customer and geographic mix than is typical in the auto components industry. These strengths are offset by the close correlation of safety-system demand to cyclical new auto sales and recurring pricing pressure from OEMs. Accordingly, we assess Autoliv Inc.’s business risk profile as “satisfactory.” We classify the company’s financial risk profile as “intermediate” in view of its cyclical profitability but generally positive free operating cash flow. Despite particularly strong credit metrics and liquidity over the past two years, we view the company’s financial policies of maintaining net debt to EBITDA significantly below 3.x and EBITDA to net interest of over 2.75x as only “moderate”. We expect higher future borrowings to fund shareholder returns, acquisitions, and payment of fines to settle price fixing investigations. As of March 31, 2012, there were committed facilities in place and scope to increase borrowings by at least $1 billion within the company’s financial policies and the current ratings.

RATINGS LIST

Upgraded; CreditWatch Action

To From

Autoliv Inc.

Junior Subordinated BBB+ BBB-/Watch Pos

Ratings Affirmed

Autoliv Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

Senior Unsecured BBB+

Autoliv ASP Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

Senior Unsecured* BBB+

Commercial Paper A-2

Autoliv AB

Senior Unsecured* BBB+

Commercial Paper* K-1

Commercial Paper A-2

*Guaranteed by Autoliv Inc.