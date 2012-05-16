TEXT-Fitch affirms Mangilall Rungta at 'Fitch A-(ind)'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based M/s Mangilall Rungta’s (Mangilall) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to reflect Mangilall’s six-decade-long track record of maintaining a conservative financial profile, characterised by its robust credit metrics as well as a strong liquidity and negative debt position. Fitch expects credit metrics to remain strong as the company does not have any large capex plans over the near-term.

In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), interest cover was 7.3x (FY10: 6.2x) and cash balances were INR879.9m (FY10: INR1,066.1m). Provisional figures for FY12 indicate interest cover reaching above 8x. EBIDTA margins, which remained stable in FY11 at 11.9% (FY10: 12.1%), are also likely to have improved in FY12 because of higher percentage of sales of high-margin manganese and iron ore in the open market compared with silico manganese. Fitch expects this trend to continue in near future.

The ratings continue to be constrained by Mangilall’s partnership nature of business and its diversification into highly cyclical and volatile-margin ferro alloy industry.

Negative rating action may result from any substantial debt-funded capex and/or a substantial drop in profitability which results in net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) exceeding 1x on a sustained basis. Positive rating action may result from a significant increase in revenue along with a sustained improvement in EBITDA margins above 30%.

Mangilall reported net sales of INR3,088.7m in FY11 (FY10: INR1,376.6m). Its total debt at FY11 was INR546.3m, of which INR315.2m constituted long-term loans and the rest INR231.1m were short-term loans. Fitch, however, expects total debt to have come down in FY12 due to an INR500m equity infusion by Mangilall’s partners in the year and no debt-funded capex plans in near future.

Fitch has also affirmed Mangilall’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR160.1m term loans: affirmed at ‘Fitch A-(ind)’

- INR500m fund based limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch A2+(ind)’

- INR500m non-fund based limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch A2+(ind)'