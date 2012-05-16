UK's FSA to ban BGC senior exec Verrier

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator said that it was banning BGC senior executive Anthony Verrier from working in the financial services industry after it raised concerns over his conduct in a legal spat with rival brokerage Tullett Prebon.

The Financial Services Authority said on Wednesday: “In light of the High Court’s findings about Verrier’s conduct, we have concluded that he is not fit and proper to be in the UK financial services industry.”

A London High Court judge found BGC guilty in 2010 of unlawfully inducing 10 Tullett brokers to breach their employment contracts.

The FSA said Verrier had referred the matter to appeal.