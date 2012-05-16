TEXT-S&P ratings - UnitedGlobalCom Inc

May 16 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- UnitedGlobalCom Inc. ----------------------------------- 16-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Colorado
Primary SIC: Cable and other
pay TV services
Mult. CUSIP6: 910734
Mult. CUSIP6: 913247
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Dec-2007 B+/-- B+/--
03-Mar-2004 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================