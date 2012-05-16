TEXT-S&P ratings - Liberty Global Europe Inc.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 -

Ratings -- Liberty Global Europe Inc. ----------------------------- 16-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 90268P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2007 B+/-- B+/--

03-Mar-2004 B/-- B/--

