TEXT-S&P revises Liberty Global outlook to positive

At the same time, we raised the issue ratings on the senior secured notes issued by special purchase vehicles UPCB Finance I-III, and V-VI to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+'.

Finally, we affirmed the issue ratings on UPC Holding B.V.’s senior notes at ‘B-', two notches lower than the corporate credit rating on LGI. These notes have a recovery rating of ‘6’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default

Rationale

The rating action follows LGI’s reporting of robust operating performance in 2011 and the first-quarter of 2012, and reflects our expectation that sustained revenues and EBITDA growth over the next 18 months could support significant improvement in the group’s free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. This, together with an expected $1 billion in cash to be received in coming weeks from the sale of its 54.15% stake in Australian satellite operator Austar, could result in a gradual reduction in LGI’s adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio to below 5.25x over the next 12 months. This is a level we would view as adequate to consider a one-notch positive rating action.

That said, we see a risk that additional shareholder returns or acquisitions that differ from our current expectations and continued very high network and other capital investments could prevent or delay improvement in credit measures.

We view LGI’s business risk profile as well established in the satisfactory category. The completion of the acquisition of German cable operator Kabel BW Erste Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH (KBW) in December 2011 further strengthened the group’s large portfolio of cable assets. Based on our expectations of steady take-up of bundled products, including digital CATV, telephony, and broadband Internet, and the progressive migration of LGI’s analog subscriber base toward digital services, we foresee continued positive operating trends for the group in the next two years. On Dec. 31, 2011, only 41% of LGI’s customers subscribed to a bundled product and digital penetration was still relatively low compared with Western European and U.S. peersat less than 50% across LGI’s subscriber base.

Standard & Poor’s projects mid-single-digit organic revenue and EBITDA growth for LGI in 2012, and sustained strong profitability with the group’s EBITDA margin, probably above 45%. Operating performance should remain solid in Western Europe in 2012, in particular in Germany and Belgium from the uptake of triple-play services, largely offsetting the operating challenges of certain activities in Central and Eastern Europe.

Despite LGI’s sustained EBITDA growth, the group reported what we view as modest free operating cash flow (FOCF) of $381 million in 2011 largely because of heavy network investments, although it was up from $223 million in 2010. Our FOCF calculation differs from the company’s published adjusted free cash flow figure, which notably excludes certain financial costs and negative cash flow generated by its Chilean mobile operations.

Following the increase in LGI’s debt after the KBW acquisition, our adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio for LGI remained high on Dec. 31, 2011, at 5.9x, although down from 6.1x at the end of 2010. When we adjust reported EBITDA to include 12 months of KBW’s EBITDA, we estimate adjusted leverage at about 5.3x at the end of 2011.

We assess LGI’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and its financial risk profile as “highly leveraged.” LGI’s very aggressive financial policy--which includes ongoing acquisitions and sizable share buybacks, and still modest free cash flow generation--constrains the ratings on the group.

Rating supports include LGI’s large and well-diversified asset portfolio, which has some utility-like characteristics in the CATV business, prospects for sustained revenue and EBITDA growth and solid profitability, and proactive liquidity management using long-dated debt maturities.

Liquidity

LGI’s liquidity is “adequate,” in our view. We expect the group’s sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.6x or more in the next 12 months.

On March 31, 2012, LGI reported unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 billion and had about $789 million of borrowing capacity under its various committed facilities, as permitted by covenant compliance calculations on that date. These fully covered its short-term debt, capital lease obligations of $215 million, and accrued interest of $325 million.

LGI and its nonoperating subsidiaries held $846 million of the unrestricted cash on March 31, 2012. This reflects LGI’s policy of maintaining a liquidity cushion of at least $500 million available to the parent company.

Of the $789 million of undrawn amounts available under its various committed facilities on March 31, 2012, a large part of the total stemmed from credit facilities at UPC Broadband Holding B.V. (UPC; B+/Positive/--) and Telenet (not rated). The availability of UPC facilities is subject to quarterly financial covenant tests, such as senior debt to annualized EBITDA (4.0x), EBITDA to total cash interest (3.0x), EBITDA to senior interest (3.4x), minimum debt service coverage (1.0x), and total debt to annualized EBITDA covenants (5.75x). Although the headroom under some of these covenants has been consistently tight in the past few years (at or below 10% for leverage covenants for example), LGI actively manages its compliance with these covenants as part of its financial policy to maximize drawings of UPC facilities.

LGI continues to take steps to extend the maturity profile of its borrowings under the UPC bank facilities. The group typically refinances debt well in advance of the maturity dates, often offering the lenders a higher coupon and spread increase as compensation for extending the maturities. Over 90% of consolidated debt is due in 2016 and beyond.

Recovery analysis

We have revised our issue ratings on senior secured loan facilities issued by UPC and related entity UPC Financing Partnership to ‘BB-’ (from ‘B+'), one notch higher than the corporate credit rating on LGI. In addition, we raised the issue ratings on the senior secured notes issued by special purchase vehicles UPCB Finance I-III, and V-VI to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+'. At the same time we raised the recovery ratings on all these debt instruments to ‘2’ from ‘3’, indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

The various senior notes issued by UPC Holding B.V. are rated ‘B-’ two notches lower than the corporate credit rating on LGI. These notes have a recovery rating of ‘6’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.

The improvements in our recovery rating and issue ratings on the senior secured debt facilities are driven by an increase in our stressed enterprise value, driven by our view of the modest improvement in the company’s business risk profile and taking into account LGI’s superior asset portfolio diversity and growth prospects compared with most of its rated peers. This has led us to revise our assessment of EBITDA at default and our stressed valuation multiple up to 6.0x, to better reflect the diversity of the UPC asset portfolio compared with other single-jurisdiction operators. We continue to assume that UPC would be reorganized in the event of default, which we envisage would most likely be triggered by an inability to refinance debt maturing in 2017 after operating underperformance. Under our revised default scenario, EBITDA at default would have fallen to around EUR1.24 billion with a stressed enterprise value of EUR7.3 billion.

From our stressed enterprise value of around EUR7.3 billion we deduct around EUR700 million of priority liabilities, mainly comprising enforcement costs, leaving a net value of around EUR6.6 billion for senior secured debtholders. We assume around EUR8.7 billion of senior secured debt outstanding at default, which includes six months’ prepetition interest and our assumption that the group refinances its maturities in full prior to 2017. This means there is sufficient value for substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured lenders. This leaves negligible (0%-10%) recovery for senior notes (EUR1.66 billion including prepetition interest).

Given the company’s track record of liability management, we note that the recovery prospects for senior secured lenders could be particularly sensitive to changes in the capital structure, and our recovery ratings could be negatively affected by, for example, a change in the proportion of senior secured to unsecured debt, an increased debt burden of the company, other meaningful changes in the capital structure, or changes to the scope of the UPC asset pool through acquisitions or disposals.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise LGI’s long-term rating by one notch in the next 12 months if the group is able to post sustained EBITDA and FOCF growth, driven by its Western European operations, and resulting in improvement in its adjusted leverage metrics.

We might consider a positive rating action if LGI was able to significantly increase its FOCF generation to close to $1 billion, implement some moderation in its financial policy, particularly regarding the use of cash from the disposal of the stake in Austar, and reduce the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to below 5.25x. That said, before considering a positive rating action, we would assess LGI management’s financial policies and plans, particularly with regard to future distributions to shareholders and acquisitions.

The group’s focus on its share buyback program as a means to enhance shareholder value remains a risk from a credit perspective and partly limits rating upside. Deteriorating operating performance, failure to improve and sustain FOCF generation in the $500 million-$1 billion range, a significant increase in the ongoing share buyback program, or an additional large highly leveraged acquisition would likely lead us to revise the outlook to stable.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Liberty Global Inc.

UnitedGlobalCom Inc.

UPC Holding B.V.

UPC Broadband Holding B.V.

Liberty Global Europe Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Positive/-- B+/Stable/--

Upgraded

To From

UPC Holding B.V.

UPC Broadband Holding B.V.

UPC Financing Partnership

UPCB Finance II Ltd.

UPCB Finance III Ltd.

UPCB Finance Ltd.

UPCB Finance V Ltd.

UPCB Finance VI Ltd.

Senior Secured BB- B+

Recovery Ratings 2 3

Affirmed

UPC Holding B.V.

Subordinated B-

Recovery Ratings 6