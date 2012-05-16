FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - UPC Holding B.V.
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - UPC Holding B.V.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- UPC Holding B.V. --------------------------------------- 16-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Cable and other

pay TV services

Mult. CUSIP6: 90320L

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Dec-2007 B+/-- B+/--

22-Jul-2005 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR385 mil 7.75% snr nts due 01/15/2014 B- 20-Dec-2007

EUR231 mil 8.625% sr nts due 01/15/2014 B- 20-Dec-2007

EUR300 mil 8.% nts due 11/01/2016 B- 20-Dec-2007

EUR400 mil 9.75% nts due 04/15/2018 B- 20-May-2009

US$400 mil 9.875% nts due 04/15/2018 B- 01-Jun-2009

EUR640 mil 8.375% nts due 08/15/2020 B- 05-Aug-2010

