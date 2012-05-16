TEXT-S&P:Gala rtgs unchanged on sale of casinos business

May 16 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its long-term corporate credit rating and outlook on U.K. gaming operator Gala Coral Group Ltd. (Gala; B/Negative/--) remain unchanged following the company’s announcement that it plans to sell its casinos business to Rank Group PLC (BB-/Stable/--). Our ‘B+’ issue and ‘2’ recovery ratings on Gala’s senior secured notes and our ‘CCC+’ issue and ‘6’ recovery ratings on its senior unsecured notes also remain unchanged.

Gala has not announced the most likely use of the proceeds at this stage, although we understand that management expects to reduce the group’s leverage. For the purposes of our recovery analysis on Gala, we assume that the bulk of proceeds will be used to repay senior debt.

The ratings are unchanged because, even if Gala uses all the proceeds from the sale to repay its debt, we believe that the company’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt to EBITDA is unlikely to decline to less than 9x, which is commensurate with the “highly leveraged” financial risk profile. That said, we think that the sale could have a slightly positive effect on Gala’s liquidity, which we would nevertheless continue to assess as “adequate” under our criteria.

We understand that the total consideration of the planned sale is GBP205 million. Of this amount, Gala will receive GBP182.5 million on completion of the sale (anticipated in September 2012), while the remaining GBP22.5 million will be paid into an escrow account and released to Gala in staged payments between the sale and August 2015 on the satisfaction of certain conditions.