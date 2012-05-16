TEXT-S&P summary: Buzzi Unicem SpA

The ratings are constrained by our anticipation that the group will continue to face pressure on margins and cash flows, given our forecast of difficult end-market conditions in 2012, particularly in the highly fragmented and key markets of the U.S. and Italy.

Although Dyckerhoff’s stand-alone credit profile remains stronger than that of Buzzi, the ratings on Dyckerhoff are capped by those on Buzzi. This is because of Dyckerhoff’s strong integration within the Buzzi group and our assumption that if needed, Dyckerhoff would provide support to Buzzi through dividend payouts, as has been the case over the past few years.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Buzzi’s operating results recovered slightly in 2011, following a very difficult 2010. Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted revenues in 2011 grew by 5%, driven by robust German results and improving volumes in Central and Eastern Europe, although weather effects meant a 1.3% decline in the first quarter of 2012. For 2012 as a whole, we have also forecast low single-digit revenue growth, with sluggish volumes--particularly in Italy and the U.S.--that we consider are unlikely to recover significantly before 2013 at the earliest.

We anticipate only limited improvements to the 15.6% 2011 adjusted EBITDA margins, which remain significantly below historical margins that have been in the high-20% range. We believe that the group should be able to implement some further improvements in pricing in many of its key markets over 2012, although this would likely be partially offset by continued cost inflation.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Following an extensive program to increase capacity over the past few years, Buzzi has considerably scaled back its capital expenditure (capex) program to an adjusted EUR170 million in 2011, compared with EUR288 million in 2010. We believe that group-wide spending in 2012 will likely be ramped up slightly, but still remain moderate. This should support our view of likely stronger free operating cash flow (FOCF), leading to some improvement in credit metrics by year-end.

Nevertheless, we forecast only a moderate improvement in credit metrics by year-end 2012, with adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt in the low 20% range--in line with our guidance for the current ratings and slightly up on the 19.6% demonstrated in 2011. For 2013, we believe that the group could continue to show some further improvements in profitability, supported by continued low capex and dividends, potentially leading to credit metrics in the mid-20% region in 2013, which we believe could be commensurate with an investment-grade rating.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Buzzi and Dyckerhoff is ‘B’. We view Buzzi‘s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria (see “Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor’s Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers,” published July 2, 2010).

As of Dec. 31, 2011, the group had EUR563 million of surplus cash that we view as available to repay debt, as well as unutilized committed long-term bank lines totaling EUR594 million and our forecast of positive free operating cash flow. We calculate that this would cover the group’s short-term maturities of EUR481 million and other uses of cash by over 1.2x, thereby meeting the coverage ratios set out under our criteria for an “adequate” liquidity descriptor.

Buzzi has quarterly-tested financial maintenance covenants on approximately EUR522 million of outstanding U.S. private placement (USPP) debt. The current financial covenant test requirements on these instruments are reported net debt to EBITDA of 3.25x until June 30, 2012, stepping down to 3.0x thereafter. We currently believe that these should be met with adequate headroom, that is, at least 15%.

All of the Buzzi group’s debt instruments are, to the best of our knowledge, free of rating triggers. Nevertheless, they do have interest-rate amendment clauses based on the corporate credit rating. Dyckerhoff’s credit facilities are free of financial covenants.

Recovery analysis

The EUR350 million senior unsecured notes issued by Buzzi, the $200 million unsecured USPP due in 2016 issued by RC Lonestar Inc. (a fully owned subsidiary of Buzzi), and the EUR150 million revolving credit facility and two promissory loans issued by its 93.2% subsidiary Dyckerhoff AG, are all rated ‘BB+', in line with the corporate credit rating on the group. The recovery ratings on these debt instruments are ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of payment default. The different debt instruments are not guaranteed by any subsidiaries, reflecting a typical feature of investment-grade companies.

The issue and recovery ratings on the notes reflect Buzzi’s and Dyckerhoff’s significant asset valuation, based on its solid market positions, significant geographic diversity, and healthy profitability through the cycle. The ratings also factor in the notes’ senior unsecured status and the lack of meaningful protection in their documentation, the presence of relatively modest better positioned secured and unsecured debt located at the subsidiary level, and Italy’s relatively unfriendly insolvency regime for creditors. In addition, the ratings incorporate some multijurisdictional risk.

For a detailed recovery analysis, see “Buzzi Unicem And Dyckerhoff Downgraded To ‘BB+/B’ On Prolonged Weakness In Heavy Materials Markets; Outlook Stable,” published on Sept. 27, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Buzzi group’s credit metrics have stabilized, with only modest improvements expected in 2012, given still-depressed end markets.

Ratings upside would likely depend on a restoration of credit metrics in line with a solid “significant” financial risk profile--for example, FFO to debt sustained at, or above, 25%. This would likely result from a stronger recovery than we currently envisage in the U.S. as well as the group’s high-profit markets such as Eastern Europe.

Downside rating pressure could arise should we feel that the group’s liquidity profile has deteriorated such that we assess it as “less than adequate”. This could occur if headroom on the group’s USPP covenants falls to less than 15%. Although we consider it to be less likely, downside pressure on the ratings could also arise should the group experience further margin pressure, leading to credit metrics in line with an “aggressive” financial risk profile.

