TEXT-S&P ratings - Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 -

Ratings -- Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. ---------------------- 16-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Thailand

Local currency BBB+/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, Marine, and

Casualty

Insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-May-2012 BBB+/-- --/--

30-Dec-2009 A-/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Negative 16-May-2012