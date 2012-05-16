FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Dhipaya Insurance to 'BBB+' from 'A-';otlk neg
May 16, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Dhipaya Insurance to 'BBB+' from 'A-';otlk neg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 -

Overview

-- Dhipaya’s capital position has significantly weakened because of flood losses, high dividend payout, and significant business growth.

-- Significant increases in reinsurance assets have also contributed to a deterioration in the company’s capitalization, and hence to a weakening in its overall credit profile.

-- We are lowering our local currency financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Dhipaya to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'. We are also lowering the ASEAN scale rating on the company to ‘axA+’ from ‘axAA’.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Dhipaya’s financial profile could weaken further.

Rating Action

On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on Thailand-based Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the ASEAN scale rating on Dhipaya to ‘axA+’ from ‘axAA’. We removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on Nov. 11, 2011.

Rationale

We lowered the ratings to reflect our view that Dhipaya’s capital position has weakened and that capitalization may come under further pressure in the next 12-24 months at least due to the company’s fast growth plan and volatile investment market conditions. In our opinion, Dhipaya’s capitalization is no longer commensurate with the ‘A’ rating level.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
