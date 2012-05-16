TEXT-S&P ratings - Bangkok Insurance Public Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 -

Ratings -- Bangkok Insurance Public Co. Ltd. ---------------------- 16-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Thailand

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Oct-2007 A-/-- --/--

11-Jul-2006 NR/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 11-Oct-2007