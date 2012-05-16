TEXT-S&P ratings - Bangkok Insurance Public Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 16 -
Ratings -- Bangkok Insurance Public Co. Ltd. ---------------------- 16-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Thailand
Local currency A-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Oct-2007 A-/-- --/--
11-Jul-2006 NR/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 11-Oct-2007