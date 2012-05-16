TEXT-S&P summary: Pohjola Bank PLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 -

Summary analysis -- Pohjola Bank PLC ------------------------------ 16-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Finland

Primary SIC: National

commercial banks

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jul-2005 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

09-Sep-2002 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+

SACP a+

Anchor a-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Conservative strategy underpinned by solid domestic franchise.

-- Sound asset quality that proved resilient through the recent economic downturn.

-- Strong capitalization.

Weaknesses:

-- Geographic concentration in Finland.

-- Relatively high earnings volatility due to insurance operations.

-- Weaker cost efficiency than peers’.

Outlook

Our outlook on Finland-based Pohjola Bank PLC is stable, reflecting our belief that the bank’s ongoing profit retention and careful asset growth should comfortably keep its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio above 10% and maintain its strong domestic market position. We believe loan losses will remain at their current low level although we note the bank’s relatively concentrated exposure to the commercial real estate sector in Finland. We expect reduced earnings volatility due to lower risk levels at the group’s insurance subsidiaries as a result of declining investments in highly volatile equities.

We could take negative rating actions if there is a significant worsening of the Finnish economy, which could weaken the bank’s operating performance and lead to substantially lower RAC. A negative revision could also occur if we were to revise Pohjola Bank’s risk position as a result of a significant increase in loan losses, increased earnings volatility, or meaningful growth of high-risk exposure.

A positive rating action could materialize if the bank were to significantly strengthen its capital such that its RAC ratio rose sustainably above 15%. However, we see this as unlikely as it would require a far-reaching change in the bank’s overall business model.

