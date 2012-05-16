TEXT-Fitch afrms Landesbank Berlin and Berlin Hyp at 'A+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Berlin AG’s (LBB) and Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG’s (Berlin Hyp) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘A+’ and Short-term IDRs at ‘F1+'. The Long-term IDRs have Stable Outlooks. Fitch also affirmed the banks’ Support Ratings at ‘1’ and their Viability Ratings (VR) at ‘bbb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The affirmation of LBB’s IDRs reflects Fitch’s view that there would be an extremely high probability of support from the German savings banks, if required. For the German savings banks, which dominate retail banking in Germany, LBB has a high strategic importance, particular as LBB operates as the local savings bank in Berlin (Berliner Sparkasse). The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable as Fitch expects that the propensity and the ability of the German savings banks to support LBB will remain unchanged.

Berlin Hyp’s IDRs and Support Rating continue to reflect Fitch’s opinion that support would filter through the bank’s direct majority owner, LBB. There is a profit and loss transfer agreement, as well as a declaration of backing (Patronatserklaerung), between LBB and Berlin Hyp. Fitch considers that this support would be unrestricted if it was ever required, especially given the strategic importance and the high integration of Berlin Hyp with LBB.