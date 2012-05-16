TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in cash flow CLO deal Ares Euro CLO I

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the performance of Ares Euro CLO I by applying our relevant criteria and conducting our credit and cash flow analysis.

-- Following our review and analysis of the transaction’s performance, we have raised our ratings on the class A-2, A-3, B-1, B-2, and C notes.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, D, and F notes, and have lowered our rating on the class E notes.

-- Ares Euro CLO I is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Ares Euro CLO I B.V.’s class A-2, A-3, B-1, B-2, and C notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, D, and F notes, and lowered our rating on the class E notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction’s performance, and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

For our review of the transaction’s performance, we used data from the trustee report (dated March 30, 2012), in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction, and have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010), as well as our cash flow criteria (see “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009).