TEXT-Fitch:Most & least exposed corporates in eurozone crisis scenarios
May 16, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:Most & least exposed corporates in eurozone crisis scenarios

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 16 - Fitch has highlighted some of the most and least exposed corporate issuers to sovereign downgrade pressure in a companion report to the agency’s recent “Future of the Eurozone” sovereign analysis, published on May 3.

Today’s report consolidates the bottom-up corporate stress cases looking at sovereign default and sovereign shock case environments which Fitch has published over the past 18 months, and compares these to the agency’s recently released “alternative futures” sovereign report, looking at hypothetical future developments for eurozone sovereigns.

A company-by-company liquidity forecast for periphery issuers will be published next week. In the meantime, a podcast interview with corporate rating group head for Europe & Asia, Richard Hunter, looking at the agency’s expectations for corporates in the crisis is also available at clearthinking.fitchratings.co.uk

Today’s full report, ‘The Future of the Eurozone - The Impact on Corporates’, is available at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: The Future of the Eurozone â€“ The Impact on Corporates

here

