TEXT-S&P summary: Hitachi Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 -

Summary analysis -- Hitachi Ltd. ---------------------------------- 17-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Electronic

computers

Mult. CUSIP6: 433578

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Jun-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

21-Feb-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Japan-based diversified electronics manufacturer Hitachi Ltd. (BBB+/Positive/A-2) reflect the company’s satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. The largest of Japan’s diversified electronics makers, Hitachi has a solid and extremely wide-ranging business portfolio, backed by strong technological advantages in both its core information and communication technology (ICT) and social infrastructure businesses and close relationships with an extensive global network of clients. Underpinning the company’s profitability is a highly diversified business portfolio in geographic and business terms. Accelerated structural reforms have helped the company to significantly recover profitability, and it maintained a record-high net profit of JPY347 billion in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012).

Through recent years of structural reform, Hitachi has focused on “Social Innovation Businesses,” which include its information and telecommunication systems, power systems, and social infrastructure and industrial systems business units. Meanwhile, the company has substantially scaled back or sold businesses that, in Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view, carry high business risk, such as flat-panel TVs, mobile phones, hard-disk drives (HDD), and small-to-midsize liquid crystal displays (LCD). At the same time, Hitachi has cut fixed costs across the company, focused on investments in core businesses, and reorganized group companies under a sustained financial policy that prioritizes improved financial soundness.

Standard & Poor’s expects the company’s EBITDA margin to remain stable at around 10% over the next one to two years--commensurate with the ratings on the company. We have already factored into the ratings the likelihood that Hitachi’s continuous efforts to reduce capital investments and secure stable cash flow could produce a moderate recovery in key measures of the company’s financial performance, including the ratio of its debt to EBITDA. Furthermore, we believe the company’s stable financing, mainly in the domestic capital market, and strong business relationships with its main banks also support the ratings.