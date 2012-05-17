TEXT-Fitch: Stricter Basel III capital rules pose return on equity challenge for global banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 - In a report published today, Fitch Ratings estimates that the 29 global systemically important financial institutions (G-SIFI) might need to raise approximately $566 billion in common equity to satisfy new Basel III capital rules by end-2018. This could restrict the ability of these institutions to increase dividends or undertake share buybacks.

The $566 billion figure represents a 23% increase relative to these institutions’ aggregate common equity of $2.5 trillion. While full Basel III implementation will not occur until 2018, Fitch notes that global banks will face both market and supervisory pressures to meet these targets earlier.

Banks will likely pursue a mix of strategies to address capital shortfalls, in particular retention of future earnings and selling or winding down exposures subject to higher Basel risk-weights. Absent additional equity issuance, the median G-SIFI would be able to meet this shortfall with three years of retained earnings.

Once fully implemented, the stricter Basel III capital rules could imply an estimated reduction of more than 20% in large banks’ median return on equity (ROE), from about 11% over the past few years to approximately 8%-9% under the new regime. For banks that continue to pursue mid-teen ROE targets (e.g. 12%-15%), Basel III creates potential incentives to reduce expenses further and to increase pricing on borrowers and customers where feasible.

‘Since it is impossible for regulators to perfectly align capital requirements with risk exposure, some banks might seek to increase ROE through riskier activities that maximize yield on a given unit of Basel III capital, including new forms of regulatory arbitrage,’ said Martin Hansen, Senior Director, Fitch Macro Credit Research.

In addition, particularly for riskier activities subject to relatively higher capital charges, Basel III could increase borrowing costs, promote a shift to securitization and capital markets funding, or cause a migration to less regulated segments of the financial system, including ‘shadow banks.’

The 29 G-SIFIs collectively represent $47 trillion in total assets. To provide as current a view as possible of where these banks stand in relation to Basel III requirements, this study analyzes financial reporting as of year-end 2011. The report considers the G-SIFI universe as a whole and does not analyze the capital positions of the individual banks. These findings are illustrative and have no current rating implications.

The full report ‘Basel III: Return and Deleveraging Pressures’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com.'