TEXT-Fitch affirms OHL at 'BB-', outlook stable

May 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain’s Obrascon Huarte Lain’s (OHL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘BB-'. The Short-term IDR is affirmed at ‘B’ and the Outlook is Stable.

“Fitch expects recourse leverage to stabilise between 3.0x - 2.5x over FY12 and FY13 as international construction contracts more than offset the dismal domestic construction segment. OHL’s management target to reduce recourse leverage below 2.0x by FY12 is viewed as challenging,” says Anil Jhangiani, Director in Fitch’s EMEA Corporate Finance team. “Further comfort is taken from OHL’s reduced exposure to short term bank debt and raising of medium term bonds that now represent around 65% of gross recourse debt.”

OHL recently announced divestment of its ring-fenced Brazilian and Chilean toll roads to Abertis Infraestructuras (Abertis; ‘A-'/Stable) an infrastructure operator. The recourse group will receive a 10% stake in Abertis (valued at EUR900m) and a likely upstreaming of around EUR450m cash. The impact of this cash is neutral on the credit metrics following an additional 5% purchase in Abertis. Although financed using an equity swap structure off balance sheet, Fitch fully consolidates this debt into its forecasts, assuming this would ultimately be refinanced or repaid by recourse cash. Expectations are that OHL would support this financing should the Abertis share price decline.

OHL’s proforma FY11 results confirm a net debt/EBITDAR of 3.0x (adjusted for non-recourse debt and ring-fenced concession cash flows), which is within Fitch’s guidelines for the company’s ‘BB-’ IDR. This level of leverage is considered relatively high risk for a construction industry player, as tolerance to debt is low due to significant operational risks such as cyclical demand, project delays and cost overruns.

The FY11 results confirmed both the difficult Spanish construction market (revenue down 18.0%) and the resilience of the international construction business (revenue up 1.6%) in an uncertain international environment. Construction EBITDA rose to EUR288m (FYE10: EUR240m) largely driven by higher margins from international contracts. The construction order book increased 58.6% during 2011. The order book is now only 23% exposed to Spain.

The group’s recourse liquidity has been recently strengthened, alongside a weak domestic bank debt market. The EUR300m 2020 bond issue completed in March 2012 extends the debt maturity profile and trend of disintermediation. The current undrawn EUR240m revolving credit facility (RCF) has been refinanced to 2016 and increased to EUR300m. Undrawn committed facilities and cash available now exceed EUR1.3bn (currently EUR0.7bn require yearly renewal), comfortably covering debt maturities until 2014 of EUR421m.

There is a risk that liquidity could deteriorate from stressed working capital, albeit current expectations are for a net inflow (customer advances) from the growing international order book. Fitch believes there is sufficient headroom to withstand a severe liquidity crisis in domestic markets, whereby a significant proportion of yearly renewable lines are cancelled.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that the company is comfortably placed at the current rating. This is also supported by the improved liquidity and expected working capital position. A further debt funded increase in the Abertis stake could lead to rating pressure.