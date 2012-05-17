TEXT-S&P summary: Verbund AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 -

Summary analysis -- Verbund AG ------------------------------------ 17-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Austria

Primary SIC: Electric and

other services

combined

Mult. CUSIP6: 92336Y

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Sep-2009 A-/-- A-/--

08-Nov-2002 A/-- A/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

JPY15 bil 4.1% global nts due 05/26/2015 A- 21-Sep-2009

Rationale

The rating on Austrian utility Verbund AG reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s strong business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. We further factor ownership by the Republic of Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+) into the rating on Verbund. In our opinion, there is a moderate likelihood that Austria would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. We assess Verbund’s stand-alone credit profile at ‘bbb+'.

Verbund’s business risk profile is supported by its position as Austria’s main power generator and owner of the national transmission grid, as well as its cost-effective and strongly cash generative hydropower generation assets. We expect Verbund to benefit from its generation assets base both in the short and long term. We view the impact on Verbund of the EU environmental targets and rapid expansion of subsidized renewable power generation in its supply area to be less than for most of its large and midsize competitors due to the high hydro share in its generation mix.

In our opinion, the main rating constraints currently are Verbund’s dependency on variable hydrological conditions, which introduce significant volatility into Verbund’s cash flow pattern. Moreover, as we understand, generation spreads in its gas-fired power plants range from negative to low. Verbund’s operations Turkey are only in the investment phase, and we do not expect them to return cash in the medium term. Furthermore, the French activities are still being restructured and the Italian operations face increasingly difficult market conditions.