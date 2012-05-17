FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Exova Group Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 17, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Exova Group Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 17 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Exova Group Ltd. ------------------------------ 17-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

personal

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Oct-2010 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on U.K.-based testing services provider Exova Group Ltd. (Exova) reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of Exova’s business risk profile as “fair” and financial risk profile as “highly leveraged”.

Exova has a high level of fixed costs, leading to significant operational gearing. We note that when revenues are rising, operational gearing contributes to improving profitability. However, limited revenue growth in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2011, did not translate into improved profitability, with the group’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted EBITDA margin declining slightly to just less than 19%, from about 20% on Dec. 31, 2010.

Exova has a limited scale of operations, and relatively limited short-term cost-base flexibility. These weaknesses are partially mitigated by its good business position in a profitable and relatively stable industry and by its sound geographic and client-base diversity. The rating is also supported by Exova’s reputable track record, with solid accreditations and client-specific approvals that provide some barriers to entry.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.