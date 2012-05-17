FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Sandown Gold 2011-1 Plc
May 17, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Sandown Gold 2011-1 Plc

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sandown Gold 2011-1 Plc’s senior A1 and A2 notes, as follows:

GBP428m Class A1 (ISIN XS0608382593): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR310.6m Class A2 (ISIN XS0608384458): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

The affirmations reflect the transaction’s good overall performance since closing and the 45.9% credit enhancement available, provided by the subordination of the class B, C, D and S notes (not rated) and a reserve fund of GBP40m.

The transaction is still in its revolving period, which ends in September 2012. All defaulted assets since closing have been repurchased by the offeror according to the transaction’s documentation. Cumulative defaults since closing stand at GBP1.1m, and there have been no loans more than 90 days in arrears.

Sandown Gold 2011-1 Plc is a revolving UK cash flow SME CLO originated by Lloyds TSB Bank plc (‘A’/Stable/‘F1’). The collateral portfolio is comprised of term loans originated by Lloyds SME customers with an annual turnover of GBP0 to GBP2m.

