TEXT-Fitch : UK credit card ratings resilient under fitch stress test

May 17 - Fitch Ratings says UK credit card master trusts remain resilient against a hypothetical severe economic deterioration in three stress tests the agency has conducted. The resilience is driven by the level of credit enhancement and improved performance of most trusts to pre-crises levels, and many of them are better than Fitch’s original expectation.

The three scenarios demonstrate the immediate stress required to see multi-category downgrades of Fitch’s UK credit card ratings.

The moderate stress reflects an economic deterioration where unemployment rates increase to about 11% - 13%. As a result charge offs increase by 75% and yield and monthly payment rate (MPR) are both reduced by 20% from the current level reported by the trusts. In this scenario five out of six trusts’ ‘AAAsf’ notes would remain at ‘AAAsf’ with some of the lower rated notes migrating by one rating category.

The first severe stress assumes an economic deterioration with unemployment of 18% - 21%. Charge offs would double from their current level with yield and MPR declining by 35%. Fitch considers such an extreme scenario to be remote and well beyond the realm of more plausible downside scenarios; even so, all of the ‘AAAsf’ notes would remain investment grade.

The second severe scenario incorporates a 100% purchase rate stress, significantly reducing the repayment speed of credit card receivables. This scenario can be connected to the originator defaulting and the credit card portfolio being wound down, rather than the business being continued by a successor purchaser. In addition, Fitch considered a performance stress akin to the moderate stress. As a result two ‘AAAsf’ notes would be downgraded to sub investment grade, with all other ‘AAAsf’ notes remaining investment grade.

The stress test only tests the impact on the rating should the performance, in terms of charge off, MPR and yield, of the credit card receivables deteriorate. However, sovereign, counterparty risk and transaction specific features also influence rating stability.

The report, entitled UK Credit Card Stress Test, is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: UK Credit Card Stress Test Report