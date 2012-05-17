TEXT-S&P ratings - Renaissance Capital Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 -

Ratings -- Renaissance Capital Holdings Ltd. ---------------------- 17-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/C Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Investment

offices, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Apr-2011 B/C B/C

22-Dec-2009 B/B B/B

11-Dec-2008 B+/B B+/B

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$100 mil 10.% nts due 07/17/2012 B 12-Jul-2011