TEXT-S&P ratings - Renaissance Financial Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 -
Ratings -- Renaissance Financial Holdings Ltd. -------------------- 17-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Security brokers
and dealers
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Apr-2010 B+/B B+/B
