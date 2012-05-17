TEXT-S&P ratings - Renaissance Financial Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 -

Ratings -- Renaissance Financial Holdings Ltd. -------------------- 17-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Security brokers

and dealers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Apr-2010 B+/B B+/B

