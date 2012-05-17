FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Renaissance Financial otlk to neg
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 17, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Renaissance Financial otlk to neg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 -

Overview

-- Renaissance Capital brokerage and investment banking group (RenCap) continues to display weak earnings and has risk concentrations in its equity holdings.

-- We are revising our outlook on Renaissance Financial Holdings, the nonoperating holding company that owns several companies that form RenCap, to negative from stable.

-- We are affirming the ‘B+/B’ ratings on Renaissance Financial.

-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for continued weak earnings and the potentially slow divestment of its largest equity holdings.

Rating Action

On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service revised its outlook on Renaissance Financial Holdings Ltd. (Renaissance Financial) to negative from stable and affirmed its ‘B+’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on Renaissance Financial.

Rationale

Renaissance Financial, registered in Bermuda, is the 100% owner of several companies that form the Renaissance Capital brokerage and investment-banking group (RenCap).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.