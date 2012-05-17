TEXT-S&P ratings - Aviva Assurances S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 -

Ratings -- Aviva Assurances S.A. ---------------------------------- 17-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: France

Local currency AA-/Watch Neg/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Aug-2004 AA-/-- --/--

08-Apr-2003 A+/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg AA-/WatchN 11-Aug-2004