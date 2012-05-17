TEXT-S&P ratings - Aviva Assurances S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Aviva Assurances S.A. ---------------------------------- 17-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: France
Local currency AA-/Watch Neg/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Aug-2004 AA-/-- --/--
08-Apr-2003 A+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg AA-/WatchN 11-Aug-2004