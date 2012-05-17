TEXT-S&P places Aviva PLC and subsidiaries on watch neg

The announcements on May 8, 2012, combined with other recent senior management changes, have led us to revise down our assessment of Aviva’s management and corporate strategy--formerly a key strength of the ratings--to marginally positive. Additionally, developments in financial markets during 2012, combined with Aviva’s issuance of $650 million of hybrid debt in May 2012, have delayed improvements in its financial profile. In particular, the recent hybrid issue signaled a slow down in its deleveraging timetable compared with our expectations. These factors, combined, increase the downside risk to the ratings from the existing relative weaknesses in its financial profile, previously reflected in a negative outlook.

CreditWatch

We expect to update the CreditWatch placement by the middle of August following discussions with the reconfigured management team on the results of its strategic review. We will incorporate an updated assessment of Aviva’s ability to deliver in line with our previously stated expectations (see “Aviva Group,” published on May 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Given its increased focus on capital allocation and performance, Aviva may change its strategy regarding specific business units, which could, in turn, affect our assessment of their group status. In addition, we will assess the group’s financial performance over the first half of 2012 versus our expectations and assess the impact of prospective operating performance on capital adequacy.

Upon resolution of the CreditWatch, we could affirm the ratings at current levels or lower all affected ratings by one notch. The CreditWatch placement indicates that, in our view, there is a one-in-two chance of a downgrade within the next three months.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Aviva Group, May 2, 2012

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

Ratings List

CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Aviva PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating A/Watch Neg/-- A/Negative/--

Unsecured(1,2) A+/Watch Neg A+

Subordinated A-/Watch Neg A-

Junior Subordinated BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+

Commercial Paper(2) A-1+/Watch Neg A-1+

Aviva Insurance Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+ AA-/Negative/A-1+

Financial Strength Rating AA-/Watch Neg/-- AA-/Negative/--

Aviva International Insurance Ltd.

Aviva Assurances S.A.

Aviva Vie S.A.

Aviva Re Ltd.

Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Watch Neg/-- AA-/Negative/--

Financial Strength Rating AA-/Watch Neg/-- AA-/Negative/--

Aviva Life & Annuity Co. of New York

Aviva Life and Annuity Co.

Aviva Insurance Co. of Canada

Traders General Insurance Co.

Elite Insurance Co.

Scottish & York Insurance Co. Ltd.

S&Y Insurance Co.

Pilot Insurance Co.

Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Watch Neg/-- A+/Negative/--

Financial Strength Rating A+/Watch Neg/-- A+/Negative/--

(1)No outstanding issues.