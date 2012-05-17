TEXT-Fitch:Telecom Italia - economy more important than asset sales

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 - Telecom Italia’s credit profile hinges on its exposure to a weak Italian economy, not its proposed asset sales, Fitch Ratings says.

TI is thought to be looking for a buyer for Telecom Italia Media, which has an estimated value of EUR250m. But a successful sale would make little difference to the group’s credit profile. A far more critical factor would be a drop in demand for telecom services triggered by the weak Italian economy and greater austerity measures. TI’s domestic operations account for 83% of group EBITDA (excluding Telecom Argentina ) and around 90% of EBITDA less capex.

Furthermore, any extended period of sovereign weakness could impair the company’s access to capital markets to refinance debt maturities, although a multi-notch downgrade of the sovereign rating would have to take place before TI’s rating would take a direct hit.

We acknowledge TI’s commitment to debt reduction, but feel that a more likely route to achieving this is by limiting costs, capex and shareholder remuneration. A lack of cable competition in Italy means that TI has the ability to phase in capex as required without significantly eroding its competitive position. This gives TI an important financial lever in preserving cash flow generation during times when EBITDA might come under pressure.

Any expectation that TI may fail to sustain leverage - as measured by unadjusted net debt/EBITDA (excluding Telecom Argentina) - below 3.0x could result in TI’s IDR being downgraded to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’. Its net debt/EBITDA (excluding Telecom Argentina) stood at 2.7x at end-Q112. The telecom incumbent benefits from a strong liquidity position, with EUR6.16bn in cash and equivalents and a EUR7bn undrawn liquidity facility, which supports the current rating.