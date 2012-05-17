TEXT-S&P ratings - Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD ----------------- 17-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Bulgaria

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Oct-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

07-Oct-2004 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================