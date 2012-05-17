FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms NEK 'BB-' rating; off watch; outlook negative
May 17, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms NEK 'BB-' rating; off watch; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 -

Overview

-- Bulgarian electricity utility Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD (NEK) has addressed the maturity of its EUR250 million syndicated loan on May 21, 2012, partly through a one-year extension and partly through repayment using its own and its owner’s funds.

-- We consider that this has eliminated the immediate risk to NEK’s liquidity.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘BB-’ long-term issuer credit rating on NEK and removing it from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that, despite the resolution of the near-term maturity, NEK’s liquidity management remains aggressive and its debt maturity profile remains short.

Rating Action

On May 17, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB-’ long-term issuer credit rating on Bulgaria-based, 100% indirectly state-owned electricity utility Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD (NEK). At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on April 26, 2012. The outlook is negative.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
