TEXT-Fitch:NZ covered bond law provides clarity, neutral for ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 17 - The introduction of a legislative framework for New Zealand covered bonds is positive for investors, Fitch Ratings says. It endorses the segregation of cover pool assets through an asset owning SPV, reinforces the legal certainty on their treatment in the event of an issuer becoming insolvent and accommodates contractual arrangements within the existing rated covered bond programmes.

The preference of the SPV model over the integrated issuance model in the legislation was expected as it is a valid method to segregate cover assets under New Zealand law. It is already utilised by existing, contractual covered bond programmes (and securitisation transactions) in New Zealand.

The new bill provides for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to maintain a register of banks’ covered bond programmes, which reflects RBNZ’s preference for a registration process rather than detailed monitoring of performance. No covered bond issuance will be allowed from an unregistered programme. An independent cover pool monitor, reporting at least once a year, must be appointed.

The framework is not prescriptive compared with other covered bond issuing countries. It does not define what types of assets are eligible for the cover pool, or specify limits on loan-to-value ratios for mortgage loans nor a minimum level of over-collateralisation.

Thus our analysis will involve looking through the legal framework to the contractual provisions of New Zealand covered bond programmes on a case-by-case basis.

While we give some credit for statutory oversight in our covered bond analysis over and above the regular supervision of issuing banks, this credit will be limited in New Zealand in comparison with other jurisdictions, such as the UK or Germany, where the regulator takes a more active role in the oversight of issuers.

Overall, we believe that the transition to the legal framework will be ratings neutral for the programmes we rate.

The bill was introduced into Parliament on 10 May. The new framework is intended to come into effect this year, with a six-month transition period for existing programmes to be registered.