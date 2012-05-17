FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P places rtgs in Titan Europe 2006-2, 3, and 5 on watch neg
May 17, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P places rtgs in Titan Europe 2006-2, 3, and 5 on watch neg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 17 -

OVERVIEW

-- HSBC Bank has declared a liquidity facility event of default in Titan Europe 2006-2, stating that it is cancelling its commitments as liquidity facility provider in the transaction, following a similar notice in February 2012 regarding Titan Europe 2006-1.

-- Cancellation of the liquidity facility could result in an interest shortfall on all of Titan Europe 2006-2’s notes on the next interest payment date.

-- HSBC Bank is also the liquidity facility provider in Titan Europe 2006-3 and Titan Europe 2006-5, both of which have outstanding liquidity facility draws.

-- We have placed or kept on CreditWatch negative certain ratings in Titan Europe 2006-2, Titan Europe 2006-3, and Titan Europe 2006-5.

-- The ratings in these transactions are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in these transactions.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in Titan Europe 2006-2 PLC, Titan Europe 2006-3 PLC, and Titan Europe 2006-5 PLC.

