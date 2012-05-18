TEXT-Fitch revises otlk on Belgosstrakh & Eximgarant to stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Belarusian Republican Unitary Insurance Company’s (Belgosstrakh) and Export-Import Insurance Company of the Republic of Belarus’s (Eximgarant) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to Stable from Negative and affirmed the ratings at ‘B-'.

The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects the signs of stabilisation demonstrated by the local economy in early 2012. The ratings continue to reflect the 100% state-ownership of Belgosstrakh and Eximgarant and the significant support provided by the state to the insurers in the form of guarantees for the majority of their insurance risks (Eximgarant: 57% and Belgosstrakh: 73% per premiums written in 2011) as well as a record of capital injections. Any change in Fitch’s view of the financial condition of the Republic of Belarus is likely to have a direct impact on the insurers’ ratings.

The insurers maintained their strong market positions, which are supported by the preferential treatment provided by the legislation for state-owned insurers. Fitch has some concerns about Eximgarant’s imbalanced premium growth through the domestic financial risks line, which is not covered by government guarantees. However, Fitch does not expect the government to withdraw its guarantees from the company’s export insurance activity. Belgosstrakh continues to hold leading market positions in all compulsory lines and in a number of voluntary lines. Nonetheless, the recent more dynamic growth of voluntary lines at the sector level have pressured the insurer’s market share to slowly decrease to 49% of the sector’s premiums in 2011 from 52% in 2010 and 54% in 2009.