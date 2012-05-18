FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch migrates Tamil Nadu Road Development Co's NCDs to non-monitored
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch migrates Tamil Nadu Road Development Co's NCDs to non-monitored

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 - Fitch Ratings has migrated the ‘Fitch A+(SO)(ind)’ rating on Tamil Nadu Road Development Company’s (TNRDC) INR250m (outstanding INR111m as on May 2011) non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to the non-monitored category. The rating will now appear as ‘Fitch A+(SO)(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website.

The rating has been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information available, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of TNRDC’s NCDs. The rating will remain in the non-monitored category for six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the rating may be reinstated and any rating action will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.