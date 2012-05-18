FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Man Group PLC
#Credit Markets
May 18, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Man Group PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Man Group PLC ------------------------------------------ 18-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Investment

Offices

Mult. CUSIP6: 56164U

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Oct-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

24-Nov-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

10-Sep-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$3 bil med-term note Prog 07/16/2009: sr

unsecd BBB/A-2 17-Feb-2010

EUR600 mil 6.% med-term nts ser 2 due

02/18/2015 BBB 19-Oct-2010

