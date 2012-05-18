TEXT-S&P summary: CNOOC Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 18 -

Summary analysis -- CNOOC Ltd. ------------------------------------ 18-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 126132

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 AA-/-- AA-/--

31-Jul-2008 A+/-- A+/--

05-Nov-2007 A/-- A/--

Rationale

The rating on CNOOC Ltd. reflects the company’s strong stand-alone credit profile and Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services opinion that there is an “extremely high” likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to CNOOC Ltd. in the event of financial distress. We assess CNOOC Ltd.’s stand-alone credit profile at ‘a’, reflecting our view of the company’s “strong” business risk profile and “minimal” financial risk profile.

CNOOC Ltd. is the core operating subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corp. (AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--), which is one of three wholly government-owned oil companies in China. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an “extremely high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following CNOOC Ltd. characteristics:

-- “Critical” role to the government. CNOOC Ltd. plays a key role in helping the government ensure a secured supply of energy to meet the growing domestic demand.

-- “Very strong” link to the government. The Chinese government indirectly owns about 64.45% of the company. In our view, the government is able to exert a strong influence on company’s strategy through the appointment of its board and senior management.