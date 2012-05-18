TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs on junior nts in 3 Eurosail U.K. RMBS deals

Similarly, today’s downgrades are primarily driven by a reduction in credit enhancement as a result of unhedged currency risk.

In the absence of a currency swap, available principal to make payments on the euro-denominated notes is converted at the spot rate. With the appreciation of the euro against the British pound sterling since these transactions ceased to have the benefit of currency swaps, principal payments to noteholders have been lower than if the original currency swap had been in place.

Consequently, we calculate that potential losses resulting from principal payments to date are GBP7 million in Eurosail 2007-A, GBP24 million in Eurosail 2007-5NP, and GBP18 million in Eurosail 2007-6NC. The euro/sterling spot rate for the March 2012 payment date (EUR1.195/GBP1) remains below the swap rate at closing for each of the transactions. As long as this remains the case, we consider that undercollateralization will increase--being currently 25% in Eurosail 2007-A, 21% in Eurosail 2007-5NP, and 26% in Eurosail 2007-6NC.

There is no longer a liquidity facility in each of these transactions; instead, interest collections on the mortgage loans and the reserve fund are the only features available to make interest payments on the notes. None of the reserve funds is fully funded (currently 82%, 93%, and 97% of the target level for Eurosail 2007-A, 2007-5NP, and 2007-6NC, respectively), following small reserve fund draws in each of the past three quarters.

Arrears of 90+ days in Eurosail 2007-A have increased recently, following the decline observed throughout 2010; however, arrears are on average lower for this transaction than for other 2007/2008 vintage transactions arranged by Lehman Brothers. Cumulative losses are low at 20 basis points (bps).

Although 90+ days arrears in Eurosail 2007-5NP and 2007-6NC are high (at 12.9% and 27.5%, respectively), they have remained fairly flat since mid-2009. Cumulative losses have tailed off in recent quarters as the stock of repossessed properties has reduced from the mid-2009 peaks, which is consistent with other nonconforming U.K. RMBS transactions that we rate.

In addition, prepayment levels in all three transactions remain low and the transactions are unlikely to pay down significantly in the near term, in our opinion.

We have lowered our ratings on the class D notes in each transaction because, in our view, there is a one-in-two chance of eventual default, given that all classes of notes would be undercollateralized if losses due to principal payments already made were eventually realized.

We have raised our rating on the class A1a notes in Eurosail 2007-6NC, based on the results of our credit and cash flow analysis.

We have affirmed our ratings on all other classes of notes in each of the transactions, based on the results of our credit and cash flow analysis and the application of our U.K. RMBS criteria.

We expect severe arrears to remain at their current levels, as there are a number of downside risks for U.K. nonconforming borrowers. These include inflation, weak economic growth, high unemployment, and fiscal tightening. On the positive side, we expect interest rates to remain low for the foreseeable future.

We will continue to monitor these transactions, paying particular attention to the euro/sterling exchange rates.

Eurosail 2007-A is a U.K. RMBS transaction backed by first-ranking mortgage loans (in England and Wales) and standard securities (in Scotland). It closed in November 2007 and securitizes mortgages originated by Alliance & Leicester PLC.

Eurosail 2007-5NP and 2007-6NC are U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions backed by first-ranking mortgage loans (in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland) and standard securities (in Scotland). Both transactions closed in November 2007 and securitize mortgages originated by Southern Pacific Mortgage Ltd., Preferred Mortgages Ltd., Alliance & Leicester PLC, and London Mortgage Co.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

If applicable, the Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at .

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- U.K. Nonconforming RMBS Index Report Q1 2012: Low Interest Rates Keep Defaults At Bay As The Economy Contracts, May 9, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Ratings Raised In EMF-UK 2008-1 And Affirmed In Eurosail PRIME-UK 2007-A And Mortgage Funding 2008-1, Oct. 4, 2010

-- Ratings Affirmed On All Notes In Eurosail-UK 2007-5NP And Eurosail-UK 2007-6NC, Sept. 8, 2010

-- Rating Actions Taken On Seven European RMBS Due To Unhedged Currency Risk, Dec. 19, 2008

-- Ratings On Eurosail-UK 2007-3BL’s Dollar Tranches Lowered After Currency Swap Non-Payment, Sept. 29, 2008

-- S&P Takes Multiple Rating Actions On European Securitizations After Lehman Insolvency, Sept. 17, 2008

-- New Issue: Eurosail PRIME-UK 2007-A PLC, Feb. 4, 2008

-- New Issue: Eurosail-UK 2007-6NC PLC, Nov. 28, 2007

-- New Issue: Eurosail-UK 2007-5NP PLC, Nov. 23, 2007

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Eurosail PRIME-UK 2007-A PLC

EUR323.743 Million Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Lowered

D CCC (sf) B- (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A B (sf)

M B- (sf)

B B- (sf)

C B- (sf)

Eurosail-UK 2007-5NP PLC

EUR626.3 Million, GBP135.95 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Lowered

D1c CCC (sf) B- (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A1a B (sf)

A1c B (sf)

B1c B- (sf)

C1c B- (sf)

Eurosail-UK 2007-6NC PLC

EUR509.81 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Lowered

D1a CCC (sf) B- (sf)

Rating Raised

A1a BB (sf) B+ (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A2a B (sf)

A3a B (sf)

B1a B- (sf)

C1a B- (sf)